In a significant move to prioritize education for children belonging to the tea garden community, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the establishment of 97 model schools in the past two years, benefiting over 16,000 children. The Chief Minister further revealed plans to construct an additional 100 model schools to ensure that no child from the tea garden community has to leave their homes for primary education.

Chairing a review meeting to assess the progress of the new model tea garden schools, Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the government's commitment to providing quality education to children in the tea garden areas. During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the utilization of Geographic Information System (GIS) technology to determine the optimal locations for new colleges and schools, ensuring accessibility and convenience for students and their families.

The review meeting, attended by Minister Ranoj Pegu and other officials, focused on evaluating the success of the existing model schools and devising strategies to enhance educational infrastructure in tea garden areas. The government's proactive approach in establishing model schools aims to uplift the educational standards and opportunities for children belonging to the tea garden community.