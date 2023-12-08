Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today said that the government has succeeded in giving out a total of 88,080 regular jobs to the youth of the state in the last two and half years since his government came to power.

The Assam Chief Minister made the announcement during a programme at Guwahati's Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra where appointment letters were handed out to new joinees in the PWD and P&RD departments.

A total of 240 engineers were given appointment letters in the Public Works Department and 599 candidates were given appointment letters under the Public & Rural Development Department's Assam State Rural Livelihood scheme.

"As per the selection under the Assam Public Service Commission, we are providing appointment letters to 240 engineers in the Public Works Department, that too in the road and home departments. Along with it, we are giving appointment letters to 599 candidates under Assam State Rural Livelihood scheme. Since 2021, we have been trying to give appointments every year. Since the last two and half years, till date we have able to give away 88,080 regular jobs in the state. Similiarly we have also given appointments in various departments such as National Health Mission, Sarva Siksha Abhiyan, ASRLM, etc. Last year we succeeded in giving appointments to 256 engineers in the Public Works Department. This year also we have successfully appointed 240 engineers. After a long time, we have succeeded in appointing engineers every year. Apart from the PWD, we have given out appointment of engineers in other technical departments as well," said CM Sarma.

The government is moving ahead in a fast pace with regards to providing one lakh government jobs to youths in the state. The promise of 1 lakh government jobs had been a major poll plank of CM Sarma during his election campaigning in 2022, following which he assumed charge as the Chief Minister of Assam.

CM Sarma also said that the government would be giving an incentive of Rs 10,000 to about 40 lakh women in the state who are part of self help groups and run their own small enterprises and businesses.

"For the first time we have decided to give forward Rs 10,000 to 40 lakh women associated with self help groups and categorise them as self employed women. They understand concepts of banking and financial inclusion, and we can take them forward in this regard as individuals and also as groups. Through this we will be able to get a new breed of entrepreneurs in the state," said CM Sarma.