As the monsoon season approaches, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken proactive measures to ensure the state of Assam is well-prepared to tackle potential floods. In a comprehensive meeting conducted via video conferencing, Chief Minister Sarma engaged with District Commissioners (DCs) and other officials to strategize and coordinate efforts in mitigating the impact of the upcoming monsoon.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Sarma emphasized the need for all officials to be present on the ground and maintain a tight vigil on the situation. Understanding the urgency of the matter, he issued a series of directives to tackle the challenges posed by the monsoon season. These directives include:

- Keeping the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on high alert. These specialized teams will play a crucial role in responding promptly to any flood-related emergencies.

- Regularly visiting areas where embankments are prone to breaches. This proactive approach will enable officials to closely monitor vulnerable spots and take necessary preventive measures.

- Ensuring the maintenance and repair of roads in flood and landslide-prone areas. The connectivity of these regions is vital, and well-maintained roads will facilitate swift evacuation and relief operations, if required.

- Prioritizing the availability of doctors and essential medicines. The healthcare infrastructure must be well-equipped to handle any medical emergencies that may arise during floods.

- Stockpiling an ample supply of buffer stock and fodder. This measure ensures that there is sufficient food and resources available for the affected population and their livestock.

- Establishing dedicated phone numbers for citizens to report any flood-related emergencies. These helpline numbers will serve as a direct channel for communication, enabling swift response and assistance to those in need.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the importance of adopting a "whole of government" approach to mitigate the impact of floods. He emphasized that all administrative units must work with synergy and remain on high alert.