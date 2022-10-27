Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to express his grief on the passing away of veteran Assamese actor Nipon Goswami. The doyen of Assamese film industry, Nipon Goswami passed away on the morning of October 27 due to a prolonged illness.

“As a child, I was blessed to be in touch with one of the best actors of Assam while acting in the film “Kokadeuta, Nati aru Hathi”, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

“The contribution of Nipon Goswami for the cultural field of Assam is immense. He has played very heartwarming and thoughtful roles in many Assamese films, which will always remain etched in our memories,” added CM Sarma.

অসমীয়া ছবি জগতৰ চিৰসেউজ অভিনেতা নিপন গোস্বামীদেৱেৰ পৰলোক গমনৰ বাতৰি পাই মই ব্যথিত হৈ পৰিছোঁ৷ শৈশৱতে 'ককাদেউতা নাতি আৰু হাতী' নামৰ চলচ্চিত্ৰখনত অভিনয় কৰাৰ সময়তে অসমৰ অন্যতম শ্ৰেষ্ঠ অভিনেতাগৰাকীৰ মই সান্নিধ্য লাভ কৰি ধন্য হৈছিলোঁ৷ pic.twitter.com/wsS4YS2Ma8 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 27, 2022

Veteran actor Nipon Goswami was admitted to the ICU of the cardiology department of the Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati due to deteriorating health.

Earlier in 2019, the actor was admitted to GNRC Hospital in Guwahati after he slipped on the bathroom floor of his residence and injured himself.

Born in Tezpur, the octogenarian was an alumnus of the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and passed alongside stalwarts like Subhash Ghai, Navin Nischol, and Shatrughan Sinha.

Debuted in 1957 as a child artist in Phani Sarma directorial Piyali Phukan, Goswami was born on September 3, 1942 at Kolibari in Tezpur. His father Chandradhar Goswami was a famous actor and his mother Nirupama Goswami was a singer. He did his primary schooling from Kolibari LP School.

Nipon Goswami's first Assamese film and first success as a lead actor was Sangram. He gained stardom for his subsequent film, Dr. Bezbaruah, which was released in 1969, and went on to act in several films during the ensuing years. He performed in a few Hindi films as a character actor as well.

He has been actively involved in mobile theatres, notably, Abaahan, Kohinoor, Hengul, and Shakuntala. He also appeared in few TV serials like Writu aahe writu jaai'

One of the widely respected actors of Assam, the film fraternity mourns the death of the stalwart.