Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been accorded a Z+ category security cover of paramilitary commandos by the Centre on October 14.

As per the Z+ category security protocol, around 10-12 commandos would accompany the Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma whenever he travels across India.

The notification states, The security arrangement for Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has been reviewed in this Ministry in consultation with the Central Security Agency and it has been decided to upgrade his present category CRPF security cover in the North-Eastern region to "Z+' category CRPF security cover on all India basis.

Further, CRPF is requested to provide `Z+' category security cover to Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, on an India basis, under intimation to this Ministry.

A CRPF pilot car would also accompany CM Sarma, who is also the convenor of the ruling NDA in the northeast.

Earlier this month, ‘Z+’ category security cover was granted to the newly elected Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan.

Notably, Chauhan will be guarded by nearly 33 armed Delhi Police personnel at his residence as well as during travel.