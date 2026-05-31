Assam CM meets External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, discusses Act East Policy and regional connectivity

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 31 met External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and discussed global affairs, India's foreign policy priorities, and opportunities to further strengthen the country's Act East Policy.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, Sarma said he appreciated Jaishankar's insights on how India is navigating current geopolitical challenges and thanked him for sharing his perspective on strengthening Bharat's Act East Policy.

The Chief Minister said Assam looks forward to the minister's guidance on expanding trade and tourism ties with neighbouring countries and enhancing the state's role in regional connectivity initiatives.

Jaishankar, a former diplomat, has been serving as India's Minister of External Affairs since 2019.

The meeting comes as Assam continues to focus on improving connectivity, trade and economic engagement with neighbouring countries under the Act East Policy framework.