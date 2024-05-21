Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 21 said that he will never get his daughter married to a man who already has three to four wives.

Speaking at a campaign in West Bengal, Sarma claimed that in his conversation with a Muslim woman, he learnt that the woman was lamenting about her husband getting married again after their 10 years of marriage. He kept on sharing his encounters with different women who shared their woes about polygamy - a practice which involves a man marrying multiple women.

"Muslim mothers and sisters cry, and divorce their husbands to get rid of the plight of having their husbands involved in polygamy," he added in his speech.

Sarma said that India is a secular country and called for a common civil code to be implemented.

He urged on getting the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India to stop Muslim men from marrying for the second time. In cognisance to this, he urged people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while slamming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC).

In May, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's government formed a committee to review the legal implications of prohibiting polygamy. This move came after BJP MPs, notably Sakshi Maharaj, stirred controversy by suggesting the prohibition of polygamy within Islam.