Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the country's largest Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana in the Naharkatia area of Dibrugarh marking a significant milestone in the state's development initiatives. The inauguration was part of the ongoing Vikas Yatra, a statewide campaign focusing on various developmental projects.

Taking to social media platform X on Wednesday, CM Sarma shared updates on the #VikasYatra, highlighting the delivery of over Rs1,600 crore in development efforts across Assam. Among the prominent projects mentioned was the inauguration of a new solar-powered housing colony under the PM Awas Yojana in Naharkatia, a state-of-the-art convention center in Lakhimpur, and the provision of ambulances for tea gardens.

On Wednesday, the Chief Minister launched Rs745 crores worth of developmental projects in Dibrugarh and inaugurated 46 projects in Lakhimpur, amounting to Rs807 crores. These initiatives were part of the comprehensive Vikas Yatra, aimed at boosting overall development in the state.

During the ongoing Vikas Yatra, CM Sarma had earlier announced a lineup of projects worth Rs 23,000 crore to be inaugurated and launched across Assam. The Chief Minister's active participation in various Yatra events across the state showcased the government's commitment to addressing the developmental needs of different regions.

In a rally at Bajali in Lower Assam, projects worth Rs 154 crore were either inaugurated or had foundation stones laid by CM Sarma. Speaking on the occasion, he expressed confidence that these projects would significantly contribute to fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the residents of the Bajali district.

Continuing his involvement in the Vikas Yatra, CM Sarma inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 171 crore in Bongaigaon. The collective efforts under the Vikas Yatra underscored the government's dedication to propelling Assam's growth and meeting the expectations of its citizens.