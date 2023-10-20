Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 20 lauded the significant transformation of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) into a beacon of peace and development. Sarma expressed his gratitude to the people for their trust in the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He extended a warm welcome to those who have chosen the path of peace over violence stating the commitment to the holistic growth of the Bodo community.

Rs 2 lakhs each was distributed today to 181 former members of the National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB). This militant organisation had laid down arms in July 2021. The Chief Minister welcomed the ex cadres joining the mainstream and said they must utilise the rehabilitation support for self employment opportunities and also undertake various skill development programs offered by the State.

BTR Chief Pramod Boro echoed the sentiment of hope and reconciliation as he attended the Financial Grant Distribution Ceremony for former cadres of the National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB). The event took place at the Madhabdeb International Auditorium in Panjabari, Guwahati.

"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a new era of peace has dawned in BTR, marking the end of decades of violence. The Assam government, under the special initiative of Hon’ble CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, distributed grants of Rs. 2 lakhs each to 181 ex-cadres of NLFB. These grants aim to support the reintegration of former militants into society, ensuring a peaceful and productive future for the region.", Pramod Boro said.

Pramod Boro hailed the NLFB's decision to abandon violence and embrace the path of peace. This transformation has paved the way for sustained peace and progress in the region, as BTR marches steadily towards a brighter and more prosperous future.

The Financial Grant Distribution Ceremony saw the participation of numerous dignitaries, including MLA Shri Lawrence Islary, EM Shri Ranjit Basumatary, Assam Police DGP Shri G.P. Singh, Shri Biswajit Pegu, Secretary, Home & Political Dept (IAS), Govt of Assam, ADGP, SB & STF Shri Hiren Chandra Nath, Dr. Ravi Kota, IAS, and several other esteemed guests.