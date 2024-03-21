Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has praised the One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) initiative highlighting its role in enhancing the ease of living for citizens across India. In a recent tweet Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the significance of ONORC stating that it enables over 80 crore beneficiaries to access free ration from any fair price shop in the country.

The ONORC scheme launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on June 30, 2020 aims to ensure food security for National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries especially migrants by providing them access to food grains regardless of their location within the country.

Key features of the ONORC initiative include its beneficiary-centric approach and a technology-driven system for the nationwide portability of ration cards. This enables migrants to seamlessly access their entitled food grains irrespective of their current location.

The initiative empowers migrants by eliminating the need for them to obtain separate ration cards in different states, thereby streamlining the process and ensuring their food security needs are met regardless of geographical constraints.

One notable aspect of the ONORC scheme is the availability of ration card details and entitlements online on any electronic Point of Sale (ePoS) device. This digitalization of ration card information facilitates easy verification and distribution of food grains, further enhancing the efficiency of the distribution system.

Furthermore, ONORC facilitates both inter-state and intra-state portability of ration cards, allowing beneficiaries to access their entitled food grains not only within their home state but also when they migrate to other states for employment or other purposes.