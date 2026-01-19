Assam chief minister leaves for Davos to take part in World Economic Forum Annual Meeting

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma departed for Switzerland on January 18 to represent the north-eastern state at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, marking the first time an Assamese leader has participated in the prestigious global gathering.

The five-day conference, running from January 19 to 23, 2026, will see Sarma engage with multinational chief executives, world economists, and leaders from international financial institutions including the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, and World Trade Organisation.

Boarding a flight to Zurich past midnight on Sunday, Sarma wrote on social media platform X: "Assam's aspirations are getting new wings every day, and I look forward to meaningful discussions and agreements to strengthen our growth journey over the next few days."

The chief minister's attendance represents a significant shift in India's representation at Davos. Historically, the central government selected economically developed states to showcase at the annual business summit. This year marks Assam's debut amongst the chosen states, signalling recognition of the region's economic transformation.

Sarma has scheduled more than 17 meetings during the conference and is expected to sign multiple memoranda of understanding. His agenda includes discussions on workforce development for emerging industries, tourism sector potential valued at 10 trillion dollars, and healthcare advancement. The chief minister will present Assam's governance reforms, industrial expansion plans, and technology-led development initiatives to potential investors.

The timing follows the successful completion of the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit, raising expectations that international exposure at Davos could substantially boost foreign investment and economic opportunities in the state.

Assam's delegation aims to highlight progress across key sectors and explore partnerships in semiconductor manufacturing, potentially creating employment for younger populations. The state's participation comes as India's rapid economic growth attracts increasing global attention, with Assam positioning itself as one of the country's faster-growing regions.

Founded in 1971, the World Economic Forum operates as a non-profit organisation and hosts one of the world's most influential business conferences. Nearly 50 countries are participating in this year's meeting, which focuses on strengthening global economic growth through discussions on geopolitics, education, technology, financial policy, and investment strategies.