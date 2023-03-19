Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with his cabinet colleagues and Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, visited the National War Memorial and National Police Memorial in New Delhi to pay tribute to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for their motherland. The Chief Minister paid his respects to the martyrs and said that their valour will inspire generations to come.

The National War Memorial is a fine tribute to the heroism of our war heroes, and the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude towards their supreme sacrifice and dedication that earned India its pride. The Chief Minister also visited the National Police Memorial, which he described as a fine ode to the valiant police personnel.

The National Police Memorial is a bhavya structure that comprises a 30-ft single block of black granite Cenotaph, a National Museum, and a Wall of Valour with 35134 names of martyrs. The Chief Minister was mesmerized by the magnificence of the memorial and expressed his eternal gratitude towards the valor of the police personnel.

During his visit, the Chief Minister and his colleagues also visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, which showcases the legacies and achievements of all Indian Prime Ministers since 1947. The museum encapsulates the historical evolution of India, and the Chief Minister expressed his fondness towards all the great leaders who tirelessly worked for the glory of the country.

In addition to these historic sites, the Chief Minister also visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, which showcases the legacies and achievements of all the Prime Ministers of India since 1947. The iconic museum nicely encapsulates the historical evolution of Bharat, and the Chief Minister described it as an inspiring place to be at.

The Chief Minister expressed his immense gratitude to India's esteemed Prime Ministers who worked with great vigor to take Bharat to greater heights. He said that India so fondly cherishes and celebrates all the great leaders who tirelessly worked for the glory of India. The Chief Minister's visit to Delhi was a moving tribute to India's bravehearts and a reaffirmation of India's commitment to honouring its rich and proud history.