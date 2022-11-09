Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Majuli girl, Tejaswita Baruah died after she stopped taking her prescribed medicines.

Assam CM while attending the Raas Utsav in Majuli said, "As per the report from the Deputy Commissioner on the death of the Majuli girl, we have received a completely different angle".

"As per the report, the parents of the deceased girl stopped giving her the prescribed medicines", added the chief minister.

Further, CM Sarma has asked the deputy commissioner to release the report to the media and provide full information to the public.

Remarking on the doctors, CM Sarma said that doctors of the state are not deprived of jobs and if they get to know about any danger from the public they leave the job.

"If we can give equal love to the doctors here in Majuli and if they also work religiously, things will change in the next 6 months," Assam CM added.

It is to be mentioned here that, a resident of Doria village of Majuli Kamalabari, 14-year-old Tejaswita, a class IX student of Majuli's Ireland Academy, mesmerized millions with her songs, and dance videos, which she would occasionally upload on social media collapsed on stage while she was singing at a devotional programme organized on the occasion of Srimanta Sankardeva’s 574th birth anniversary.

Although the teenager was immediately rushed to the Gormur Hospital in Majuli. Nearly two hours later, she died in the hospital during the course of the treatment.

However, her death has left behind a trail of questions as Tejaswita's kin have alleged that there had been grave medical negligence on the part of the hospital authority. Allegations that the singer could not be saved because there was no Oxygen in the hospital have been doing rounds on social media.

This internal report was confirmed by Majuli District Commissioner Pulak Mahanta though he rejected the allegation of Oxygen shortage. “As the girl had a previous history of epilepsy, neither the medicines provided to her could not stabilise her condition, nor could she be referred to another hospital. The doctors have also asserted that the girl was given the required oxygen inhalation and there was enough oxygen supply in the hospital," Mahanta told India Today NE.