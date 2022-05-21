According to sources, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biwas Sarma will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today at 5 p.m.

Assam's chief minister will apprise Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the flood situation.

According to the latest data by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), four persons drowned, including two children. The death toll from the accident has now risen to nine. Since May 14, five more people had killed in a series of landslides.

“Around 7.11 lakh people have been displaced across 29 flood-affected districts, with Nagaon in central Assam being the hardest hit.”

According to an ASDMA official, 74,705 people have been relocated to 234 relief camps so far.