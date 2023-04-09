Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that he will file a defamation case and take necessary action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over a tweet that linked him to the Adani group. Speaking at a press conference in Guwahati on April 9, CM Sarma said that the defamation case would be filed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Guwahati on April 14.

Sarma called the tweet a "defamatory" one and said that he would not respond to it at this time, due to the preparations for the arrival of Prime Minister Modi in Guwahati for the occasion of Bohag Bihu on April 14th. However, once the Assam visit concludes, there will be a defamatory case filed against Rahul Gandhi, Sarma added.

On April 8, Rahul Gandhi reiterated his allegations against the Adani Group and suggested that Congress leaders switching to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were a mere distraction. Posting graphics that named five Congress turncoats, including Himanta Biswa Sarma, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "They hide the truth, that's why they mislead everyday! The question remains the same - who has Rs. 20,000 crore benami money in Adani's companies?"

During the same press conference, CM Sarma also stated that he is waiting for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s invitation. "I am still waiting for the invitation from Arvind Kejriwal. I want to demystify Kejriwal’s statement that how 12 lakh jobs were provided to unemployed youths in Delhi when the sanctioned staff is only 1.5 lakhs there," said Sarma.

At a public rally during his visit to Guwahati on April 2, Arvind Kejriwal claimed that he had provided as many as 12 lakh jobs to unemployed youths in New Delhi in the last eight years of his tenure.