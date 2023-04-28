Assam BJP Minister Pijush Hazarika stated on April 28 that the Chief Minister's seat in Assam is not vacant for the next 20 years.

Speaking to the media from Assam Water Centre in Guwahati, the minister claimed that there is no possibility of any other political party occupying the Chief Minister's seat in Assam for the next two decades. He added that the group of 11 political parties, led by the Congress's Assam unit, which aims to unseat BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, is insignificant and non-existent.

Hazarika said that the opposition parties lack a strong leader and organization to compete against the ruling BJP. He questioned how these parties would survive for the next 20 years, given their weak panchayat-level committee and lack of a booth-level committee. The minister also stated that even the Congress, once a formidable political force in Assam, has become weak.

Hazarika went on to say that nobody knows any leader from the 11 opposition parties uniting against BJP except for a few leaders such as Akhil Gogoi, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, and Ajit Bhuyan. He also emphasized that BJP will stay in power for the next 20 years, and that the opposition parties need to strengthen themselves to fight against BJP.