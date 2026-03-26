Assam Chief Secretary assures 73 per cent fuel surplus, warns against panic buying

Amid reports of panic buying and long queues at fuel stations, the Chief Secretary of Assam has clarified that the state has a significant surplus of petrol and diesel, urging citizens not to engage in unnecessary hoarding.

In a statement shared on the official X handle, the Chief Secretary said that Assam consumes only 27 percent of the total fuel produced in its four refineries, including Numaligarh Refinery Limited, leaving a surplus of 73 percent.

According to the data released, the average monthly production of petrol (MS) in the state stands at 168 thousand metric tonnes, while diesel (HSD) production is around 403 thousand metric tonnes.

In comparison, the state’s average monthly consumption is significantly lower, with petrol consumption at 63 thousand metric tonnes and diesel at 92 thousand metric tonnes. This results in a monthly surplus of approximately 105 thousand metric tonnes of petrol and 311 thousand metric tonnes of diesel.

Despite the comfortable supply position, panic buying has been reported in parts of the state, leading to increased pressure on retail outlets. The Chief Secretary cautioned the public against purchasing fuel in loose containers, warning that such actions could attract strict legal consequences.

Authorities have said that police will register criminal cases under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, particularly Section 285, which deals with negligent conduct involving fire or combustible materials. Additionally, violations may also attract provisions under the Petroleum Act, 1934 for illegal storage without a license, and the Explosives Act, 1884 for unsafe storage conditions.

The administration has reiterated that there is no shortage of fuel in Assam and appealed to citizens to avoid panic buying, assuring that adequate supplies are available across the state.