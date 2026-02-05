Assam Chief Secretary, DGP review preparations ahead of PM Modi’s Moran visit; trial runs from February 8

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam's Moran on February 14, top-level preparations are underway for the historic landing of the Prime Minister’s aircraft on the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) developed on the national highway.

An important preparatory and security review meeting was held in Moran, attended by Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, Director General of Police Harmeet Singh, senior officers of the Indian Air Force, District Commissioners, and officials from various government departments. The meeting focused on security arrangements, traffic management, crowd control and technical aspects related to aircraft landing and take-off on the highway stretch.

Officials reviewed all logistical and safety measures to ensure the flawless execution of the high-profile programme. The administration has directed all concerned departments to remain on high alert and work in close coordination to avoid any lapses.

As part of the preparations, trial runs of aircraft operations will begin from February 8. The trial runs and the main event will be open for the public to witness, making it a rare and once-in-a-lifetime experience, especially for children and youth. Authorities believe the event will inspire young minds by showcasing India’s aviation capabilities and emergency preparedness.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the much-anticipated bridge connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati, which has been named the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Bridge Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu. Following the inauguration, the Prime Minister will land at Moran himself on the ELF road. He is also expected to spend around 15–20 minutes observing aircraft landings and take-offs on the highway, demonstrating the functionality of the emergency landing facility.

The event marks a significant milestone for Assam, highlighting the state’s growing infrastructure strength, strategic readiness, and national importance.