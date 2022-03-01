GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Secretary today instructed all DCs and SPs to reach out to the parents or guardians of students from Assam stranded in Ukraine. All DCs and SPs have been asked to be on alert and give the matter top most priority.

They were also asked to reassure the parents and guardians about the initiative of the government for safe return of all from Assam stranded in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi moments earlier chaired a high level meet, his second today, to review the ongoing efforts under Operation Ganga to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine. Modi said that the entire government machinery is working round the clock to ensure that all Indians there are safe & secure.

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