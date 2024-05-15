Chief Secretary of Assam, Dr Ravi Kota, IAS, inaugurated the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS) today at the Assam Administrative Staff College, Khanapara. DRIMS, a pioneering digital platform developed by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) in collaboration with UNICEF, facilitates online reporting of disaster-induced damages, aiming for precise damage assessment and swift disbursal of aid.

DRIMS is designed to capture critical impact indicators during disasters, aiding in the prompt delivery of relief and rehabilitation grants. The platform also monitors damages to crops and livestock, expediting restoration efforts post-disaster. This initiative marks a significant upgrade from the previous Flood Reporting Information System (FRIMS) with enhanced technological capabilities for multi-disaster reporting.

At the launch event, Dr. Kota also released the Handbook on Financial Assistance during Disasters and inaugurated the State Level Training Programme on Incident Response System for responders, organized by the National Institute of Disaster Management. The handbook is intended to inform affected communities, particularly women and children, about their entitlements during and after disasters, enhancing their access to assistance.

Dr Kota praised ASDMA’s efforts in disaster mitigation and response, particularly during floods, and highlighted the importance of consolidating disaster information on a single online platform given Assam’s vulnerability to multiple disasters.

UNICEF India’s Deputy Representative for Programs, Arjan De Wagt, lauded the system for its efficient data verification and compilation, which saves valuable time for field workers. Dr Madhulika Jonathan, Chief of Field Office for Assam and NE states, UNICEF India, emphasized the system's significance in managing Assam’s complex disaster and climate risk landscape, calling DRIMS a groundbreaking digital solution.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Gyandendra Dev Tripathi, IAS, CEO of ASDMA, who highlighted the modern features of DRIMS, and Shri Alakananda Medhi, ACS, State Project Coordinator, ASDMA, who proposed the vote of thanks.

Other notable attendees included Shri Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, IAS (Retd), Chief Technical Advisor, NIUA; Dr B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, IAS, Principal Secretary, Labour Welfare; John Ekka, IAS, Principal Secretary, Tourism; Aruna Rajoria, IAS, Agricultural Production Commissioner; and M.S. Manivannan, IAS, Commissioner & Secretary, GAD.