The Assam government has announced the extension of Chief Secretary Pawan Borthakur's tenure for an additional three months. This move comes as the state navigates through various administrative challenges and ongoing developmental initiatives.

Pawan Borthakur, a seasoned bureaucrat, will continue to lead the administrative machinery of Assam until March 31, 2024.

Earlier on September, 2022, Paban Kumar Borthakur, a 1989-batch IAS officer, took over as the chief secretary of Assam as his predecessor, Jishnu Barua, retired from service on reaching the superannuation age.Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid a visit to Barua's office in the state secretariat. Accompanied by education minister Ranoj Pegu, the CM lauded the outgoing chief secretary for the dedicated service he had extended to the state and its residents for over three decades.The CM also wished Barua a happy and healthy post-retirement life, while expressing confidence that the latter will be available for advises and guidance, whenever the government reached up to him.