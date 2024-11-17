To ensure the timely and efficient implementation of various state-level initiatives, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed Chief Secretary Ravi Kota to convene a comprehensive review meeting with all District Commissioners (DCs) on November 16. The session focused on critical agendas ranging from road safety to the progress of welfare schemes, aiming to bolster public services and infrastructure across the state.

Key highlights of the meeting included discussions on road safety initiatives, which have become a top priority following a rise in traffic accidents. CM Sarma’s administration has been working on reducing road fatalities through stricter enforcement and better awareness campaigns.

Another focal point was the progress of the Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan (AAA) scheme, which aims to develop model infrastructure in various districts. The scheme’s implementation is being closely monitored, with specific attention given to its impact on local economies and community well-being.

The meeting also delved into the ongoing implementation of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, which is designed to provide financial support to traditional artisans, and the Swasthya Sewa Utsav, aimed at improving healthcare access in remote areas.

Further, updates on the status of antenatal registration were reviewed, alongside the National Food Security Act (NFSA) implementation, to ensure equitable distribution of food grains. The PM-KISAN scheme, which offers direct income support to farmers, also saw significant progress in its execution.

Discussions on the development of Model Anganwadi Centres and Sabha Ghars aimed at enhancing early childhood care and community engagement were also tabled. Moreover, the Panchayat Delimitation process, which is crucial for equitable representation, was a key agenda, alongside the installation of signages on government land to safeguard public assets.

The review meeting also addressed the newly issued operational memorandum (OM) on the sale and registration of tea gardens and stressed the need for the maintenance of national highways, which are vital for the state’s connectivity.

Further, progress on the Sewa Setu project, which is focused on streamlining citizen-centric services was discussed.

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