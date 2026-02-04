Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota’s tenure extended by six months

The Assam government has extended the tenure of Chief Secretary Ravi Kota by six months, according to an official notification issued by the Personnel Department. The extension will be effective from May 1 to October 31, 2026.

Ravi Kota was scheduled to retire from service on April 30, but the state government decided to retain him in office in view of administrative requirements. The notification confirming the extension was issued on Sunday.

A 1993-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Ravi Kota assumed charge as the Chief Secretary of Assam on April 1, 2024. He has since been overseeing key administrative and policy matters of the state government.

The extension comes at a crucial time as Assam is expected to go to Assembly elections in March–April this year, with polls due in all 126 constituencies. Continuity in the top administrative post is seen as significant for ensuring smooth governance and coordination during the election period.

The order was issued by the Personnel Department and has come into immediate effect.