Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota’s tenure extended by six months until April 2027
Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota has received a six-month extension till 30 April 2027. The move keeps the 1993-batch IAS officer in charge of key administrative and policy matters.
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Story highlights
- Kota is a 1993-batch Indian Administrative Service officer serving Assam
- He took charge as Assam Chief Secretary on 1 April 2024
- Since then he has handled key administrative matters for the government
The tenure of Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota has been extended by another six months, allowing him to continue in the state’s top bureaucratic post until April 30, 2027.
A 1993-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Kota assumed charge as the Chief Secretary of Assam on April 1, 2024.
Since taking charge, he has been overseeing key administrative and policy matters of the Assam government.
The six-month extension will allow Kota to continue heading the state administration through April next year.
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