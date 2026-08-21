Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota’s tenure extended by six months until April 2027

The tenure of Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota has been extended by another six months, allowing him to continue in the state’s top bureaucratic post until April 30, 2027.

A 1993-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Kota assumed charge as the Chief Secretary of Assam on April 1, 2024.

Since taking charge, he has been overseeing key administrative and policy matters of the Assam government.

The six-month extension will allow Kota to continue heading the state administration through April next year.