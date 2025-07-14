Assam Chief Secretary reaffirms Barak Valley as development priority

Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, during his four-day tour of Barak valley, asserted that the future of the region is the state's priority, and "every effort of the Government of Assam is directed to ensure that.”

Arriving in Silchar after visiting Shribhumi and Hailakandi districts, Kota spent a packed day reviewing development projects, interacting with officials, and engaging with citizens a visit that reflected the government’s earnest resolve to accelerate the region’s progress.

The day began with a comprehensive review meeting in the new conference hall of the District Commissioner’s office, where CS Ravi Kota led deliberations alongwith Cachar's District Commissioner, Mridul Yadav IAS and with senior officials across departments.

At the centre of the discussions were critical infrastructure projects undertaken by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), aimed at transforming connectivity in the Barak Valley. He closely examined the progress of the four-lane Silchar–Vairengte corridor, the Panchgram four-lane bypass, and the eagerly anticipated Badarpur bypass, which is slated for completion by August 2026.

The Chief Secretary also reviewed the Capital Point to Rangirkhari road stretch and the construction of a Bailey bridge, highlighting their importance in alleviating traffic congestion and enhancing intra-valley access. Stressing efficiency, he urged NHIDCL officials to proactively resolve hurdles and avoid any unnecessary delays.

Education and healthcare - two pivotal sectors, also featured prominently in his agenda. Kota reviewed the soon-to-be handed over women’s college and residential school in Sonai, ensuring that essential facilities like electrification, drinking water, and furniture are ready before students move in. He also examined the progress of tea garden model schools intended to uplift children of plantation workers, showcasing the government’s inclusive educational vision.

On healthcare, he took stock of the construction of a 50-bedded Critical Care Block at S.M. Dev Civil Hospital, nearing completion, and reviewed the ambitious 500-bedded Emergency Hospital project at Silchar Medical College and Hospital. Pleased with the progress, he nevertheless urged the Health Department to sustain momentum to meet deadlines. Departments of Excise, Agriculture, Water Resources and Education, among others, presented updates on ongoing initiatives, receiving his guidance and encouragement to deliver results with coordinated efforts.

In the latter part of his visit, he shifted to the old conference hall of the DC’s office for a candid interaction with prominent citizens, senior community members, and public representatives of Cachar.

Highlighting transformative initiatives like the Guwahati–Silchar highway, upgraded railway infrastructure, and numerous road and social development projects tailored to the valley’s needs, Kota underscored that Barak Valley’s development remains a clear and active priority.