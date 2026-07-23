Assam chief secretary reviews flood crisis, orders faster relief and restoration

Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota on July 22 reviewed the state's flood situation and directed all departments and agencies to speed up relief distribution and restoration work, with particular attention to the severely affected districts of Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat.

According to an official release, Kota instructed all line departments to accelerate repair and restoration efforts in flood-hit areas while ensuring the uninterrupted supply of relief materials and essential services to people staying in relief camps and affected localities.

He emphasised the need for close coordination among departments and called for a prompt response to reduce the hardships faced by flood-affected residents. Kota also urged central agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force, to step up their assistance to restore essential services quickly.

Heavy rainfall continued to lash several districts on Wednesday, worsening the flood situation across Assam. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 5.65 lakh people have been affected, with Sivasagar remaining the worst-hit district.

The ASDMA reported 21 flood-related deaths on Tuesday, including 13 in Sivasagar, five in Charaideo, two in Golaghat and one in Jorhat. The latest fatalities have taken this year's flood death toll in Assam to 31. Another person has died due to urban flooding in Guwahati, while around 70 people are reported missing.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange Alert for Wednesday, urging people to remain prepared for adverse weather conditions. A Yellow Alert has also been issued for the following four days, with forecasts of thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rainfall at isolated places across the state.