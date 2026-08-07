Assam Chief Secretary reviews flood relief, directs damage assessment by August 14

Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota chaired a high-level review meeting with district administrations of Jorhat, Sivasagar, Charaideo and Golaghat to assess the implementation of flood relief measures and accelerate relief, rehabilitation and livelihood restoration efforts.

Held via video conference, the meeting of the District Consultative Committee (DCC) brought together district commissioners, banks, insurance companies and line departments to strengthen coordination on damage assessment, financial assistance and insurance claim settlement.

The Chief Secretary stressed the need for a coordinated, multi-agency approach, with particular emphasis on institutional coordination, daily monitoring and timely delivery of assistance to flood-affected citizens.

Detailed discussions were held on verifying losses across agriculture, livestock, fisheries, housing, MSMEs and allied sectors. Officials were directed to complete authenticated, technology-enabled damage assessments with field-level verification by August 14, while sector-wise reports are to be placed before the respective committees by August 18.

To streamline relief efforts, district-wise insurance nodal officers have already been appointed for Jorhat, Sivasagar, Charaideo and Golaghat. Dedicated review mechanisms have also been put in place to monitor progress and resolve bottlenecks.

Recognising that many flood victims have lost important documents, the Chief Secretary directed authorities to simplify documentation requirements and allow alternative modes of verification wherever original records have been damaged or destroyed.

Banks were advised to proactively contact affected borrowers and extend relief measures over the next two weeks, including loan moratoriums, restructuring, fresh credit support and consumption loans to meet immediate household needs.

Insurance companies were instructed to operationalise dedicated helplines and expedite claim settlements in close coordination with district administrations and financial institutions.

The state government said the objective is to ensure relief and rehabilitation are carried out with compassion, efficiency and accountability, enabling affected families to rebuild their lives and livelihoods with dignity while ensuring timely assistance reaches every eligible beneficiary.