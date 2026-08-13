Assam Chief Secretary reviews roadmap to make Guwahati Tea Auction Centre globally competitive

Assam Chief Secretary on August 12 chaired a Governing Body meeting of the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) to review its functioning and chalk out a strategic roadmap to strengthen its role in the state's tea economy.

The meeting focused on measures to make GTAC a more competitive auction platform by improving auction efficiency, increasing participation of tea producers and buyers, and strengthening the framework for both public and private tea sales.

The meeting also reviewed measures to increase tea sales through GTAC and expand Assam's tea export ecosystem. The utilisation of the Inland Container Depot (ICD) at Amingaon was discussed, along with export and subsidy-related issues in consultation with stakeholders.

The authorities also reviewed plans to develop GTAC as a tea tourism hub. Progress on five proposed projects, including a tea museum and improved visitor facilities, was assessed. Preparations for the unveiling of a bust of Maniram Dewan were also discussed.

Emphasis was placed on strengthening tea-testing infrastructure at GTAC and ensuring appropriate quality and testing standards for tea offered through the auction centre.

The meeting further reviewed the implementation of new warehousing Standard Operating Procedures and byelaws, besides proposals to modernise the auction hall and other related infrastructure.

The Chief Secretary directed all concerned stakeholders to implement the identified initiatives in a coordinated and time-bound manner, with the objective of transforming GTAC into a stronger, modern and globally competitive platform for Assam tea.