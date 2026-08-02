Assam chief secretary reviews telecom restoration in flood-hit districts

Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota on August 2 reviewed the restoration of telecommunication services in flood-affected districts and discussed measures to strengthen the state's communication infrastructure to ensure uninterrupted connectivity during disasters.

During a meeting with BSNL Chief General Manager Vineet Saxena, Kota emphasised that reliable telecom networks are critical for the effective coordination of relief, rescue and rehabilitation efforts in flood-hit areas.

In a post on X, the chief secretary said the meeting focused on expediting the restoration of telecommunications in affected regions while enhancing the resilience of critical communication infrastructure across the state.

He stressed the need for close coordination among agencies, rapid deployment of technical resources and proactive measures to minimise disruptions and maintain connectivity for affected communities.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Assam showed slight improvement, with the number of affected people declining to 1.78 lakh, while the death toll remained unchanged at 82.