Assam: Chilarai College drives financial literacy for rural women in Dhubri border villages

In a stride toward women’s empowerment and rural development, the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan Cell of Chilarai College, Golakganj, organized a gram sabha-cum-awareness programme on financial literacy for rural women at Nadur Dham, Bishkhowa Part-III, Dhubri district.





Held at Bishkhowa Gram Panchayat along the Indo-Bangladesh border, the programme drew a wide participation of local leaders, educators, and community members. The session was chaired by Dr. Umesh Das, Assistant Professor of Assamese, and presided over by the college’s Principal, Nitai Chandra Ray.





Prominent figures present included Bishkhowa Gram Panchayat President Golapi Barman, Secretary Rahul Roy, and Chilarai College Professors Jugol Kishore Bhattacharya, Dr. Arup Sharma, and Dr. Nipam Nath Deb Barma. The discussions revolved around savings, investments, access to credit, and the vital role of financial independence for women.





Principal Nitai Chandra Ray, Dr. Arup Sharma, Gram Panchayat President Golapi Barman, retired teacher Sushanta Sarkar, and social worker Subhash Chandra Barman underscored the objectives of the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan—a flagship programme of the Ministry of Education, Government of India—stressing sustainable growth and holistic community development.





The highlight of the event was a lecture by Dr. Pranati Das, Professor at Chilarai College, who delivered a powerful message on financial literacy. She urged rural women to gain financial awareness and decision-making skills to ensure long-term economic security and self-reliance.





The programme concluded with a vote of thanks and presentation of tokens of appreciation by Sandeep Kumar Thakur, Coordinator of the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan Cell. The initiative earned widespread appreciation from the local community, being hailed as a transformative step towards economic empowerment for women in border villages.