A tragic incident in Guwahati’s Chatribari has left the community in shock after a young girl lost her life due to falling debris from a building.



The accident occurred around 5 PM on March 24 when a piece of stone from the upper part of the Sifani Guesthouse fell on the child while she was asleep. The victim, identified as Papiya Barman, succumbed to her injuries on the spot.



Her body has been sent to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) morgue for further procedures.



Following the incident, local residents raised concerns about the safety and legality of the building, alleging that it had been constructed without proper authorization. The tragedy has triggered public outrage and unrest in the area, with many demanding strict action against those responsible.



Authorities are yet to issue an official statement, but investigations have been already launched into the incident.