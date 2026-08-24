Assam child handed to Spanish couple after inter-country adoption

A child from Assam was formally handed over to a Spanish couple following the completion of an inter-country adoption process in Kamrup district on August 24.

The handover ceremony was held at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s Office in Amingaon in the presence of Kamrup Deputy Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra and officials from child protection and legal services agencies.

The adoptive parents, Cesar Tauste Martinez and Maria Josefa Solves Royo, travelled from Spain for the formal handover.

The adoption was completed under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, as amended in 2021, and the Adoption Regulations, 2022. The process involved the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), State Adoption Resource Agency (SARA), District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), Kamrup, and the Specialised Adoption Agency (SAA) in Boko, along with an authorised foreign adoption agency in Spain.

The Child Welfare Committee, Kamrup, had declared the child legally free for adoption on October 31, 2025. The Spanish couple reserved the child’s profile on February 27, 2026, after which CARA issued its statutory No Objection Certificate on March 27.

The formal adoption order was subsequently issued by the District Magistrate, Kamrup, on May 7, 2026, through SAA Boko acting under a Power of Attorney. The child’s birth certificate and passport were completed before the handover.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mishra said the adoption process, completed under the prescribed regulations, could contribute to closer bilateral and cultural ties between India and Spain. He also expressed hope that the child would visit Assam in the future.

The ceremony was attended by District Legal Services Authority Secretary Sharif Uddin Ahmed Pathan, Additional District Commissioner (WCD) Geetashri Lachit and Additional Superintendent of Police Punnam Pegu, besides officials from the State Child Protection Society, health services, social welfare department, Child Welfare Committee, Child Helpline and other agencies.

Dilip Kumar, who represented the authorised foreign adoption agency in Spain and also acted as a translator, helped facilitate communication between the authorities and the adoptive parents.

The adoptive couple thanked the authorities and agencies involved in completing the adoption process.