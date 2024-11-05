A 12-year-old child labourer was rescued from a cosmetic shop in Margherita, Tinsukia district, on Tuesday.

The rescue operation was conducted at Jindal Cosmetics, owned by Amit Jindal, located on Balukad Road, following a tip-off.

The operation was led by a district-level task force comprising Uttam Pegu, Labour Officer; Shyam Kumar Upadhaya, Social Worker; DCPO Tinsukia; Debika Sonowal, Sub-Inspector; and CWPO Margherita Police Station. Nilomoni Doly, a case worker from Child Helpline Tinsukia, was also involved in the rescue.



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The rescued child, who had been working at the shop for a month, is originally from Bihar. He was living with his parents in a rented house in Margherita.

The child was taken to Margherita Police Station, and further investigation is ongoing as of the time of reporting.