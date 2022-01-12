MARGHERITA: Ledo Police Outpost In charge Jyotish Phukan and Margherita Child line Sub Centre on tuesday morning rescued 3 minors from Ledo 6 Number line under Margherita Region.

Rupam Das Coordinator and Nisha Das team member of Margherita Child line Sub centre said, “We got an information that one lady from Lekhapani area under Margherita region is involved in Child Trafficking to other part of our state.”

He further added, “With the cooperation from Ledo police outpost Jyotish Phukan we rescued 3 minors from Ledo 6 Number line as these minor child were about to move Pasighat,Arunachal Pradesh. “

Papu Sah President of Children Friends Club(NGO) Margherita said,”It is very unfortunate that Child Traffickers gang is active at 124 Margherita Number Constituency which I demand to Margherita Police and Margherita Administration (Civil) to take strong measure to nabbed all those who are involved in Child Trafficking case and to bring awareness regarding child TraffickConstituency 124 Margherita Constituency.”

Further investigation underway