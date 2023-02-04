After a major crackdown against the people involved in Child Marriage, Various police stations, courts are now laden with the family members of arrested persons.

As many as 114 people involved in child marriage are being detained in Barpeta, whose family members are eagerly waiting outside the police station.

One such lady whose paternal uncle Sakandar Ali was detained from Barpeta 's Palhaji spoke to India Today exclusively and said that her uncle is the sole bread winner of the family.

" My uncle is the sole breadwinnerof the family. Since police have arrested him, who will take responsibility of the family now", said Halida Begum.

" How is it possible to run a family of 6 members with the little amount of money that Government promises to provide us", she added.

Among the detainees, includes people whose wife is pregnant and the accused is the only person who earns in the family.

Another person named Alal Uddin, whose brother Hazrat Ali was arrested from Belortari of Barpeta also expressed his concern with India Today.

" It is not possible to run a family of 4 with just 1200 rupees, Moreover he has daughter who is only 6 months old", said Alal Uddin.

The premises of Barpeta Police station is currently laden with such people who are waiting for their loved ones.