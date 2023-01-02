Assam Police on January 2 arrested 6 persons for arranging child marriage in Morigaon. The incident took place in Gariabori in Morigaon district. According to reports the 6 persons known to be 'Qazi' came from Sonitpur to Morigaon to conduct the child marriage. Police said that some conscious citizens from the locality informed the police which helped them to arrest the culprits.



Earlier on July , 2021 Barpeta Police arrested the bridegroom, his relatives and uncle of the 15-year-old girl for allegedly conducting child marriage.



The incident took place at Pub Chatla village under Majdia police outpost in Barpeta district.Based on complaint filed by child rights activist Rafiqul Islam, Barpeta district police had launched operation and rescued the minor girl, however the wedding rituals were performed.

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Police arrested the bridegroom, 25-year-old Kadam Afi, his uncle Nabur Uddin, Jinnat Ali, Habibur Rahman, Goher Chand, Abdullah Ali, Sharif Ali, Naskar Ali and Jasim Uddin – a Kazi by profession from the wedding venue.Child Rights Activist Rafiqul Islam said that, he informed police while came to know that a child marriage is being conducted at Pub Chatla village.



"A police team of Majdia outpost rushed to the spot and rescued the 15-year-old minor girl. The bridegroom along with other persons came to the area to marry the minor girl. I am very much thankful to the police team for rescuing the minor girl,” Rafiqul Islam said.

In yet another incident of child marriage, Two persons were arrested in a case of alleged child marriage in Assam’s Barpeta district on August, 2021. According to reports, a minor was about to get married to a youth in Baghmara Char area of the district.

Upon receiving information for the same, the police raided the venue of the marriage and arrested the bridegroom and his father. Both have been booked under sections of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

The accused were identified as Saibur Badshah (bridegroom) and his father - Hussain Ali.The police said that they raided the place after receiving a complaint from the Village Defence Party (VDP).