Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 27 said 524 people had been arrested and 441 cases registered as part of the state’s ongoing crackdown on child marriage, reiterating the government’s commitment to eliminating the practice.

In a post on X, the chief minister shared the figures as of 5 pm and warned that those involved in child marriage would not be spared.

“We will not spare anyone involved in this heinous crime and ensure that Assam is free from Child Marriage,” Sarma said.

The latest figures come amid the state government’s continued efforts to curb child marriage through police action, legal proceedings and awareness campaigns.

Crackdown launched in 2023

Assam launched its intensified campaign against child marriage in 2023, with police carrying out successive rounds of arrests targeting alleged offenders and those accused of facilitating or solemnising underage marriages.

According to an earlier India Today NE report published in December 2024, the first two major drives in February and October 2023 resulted in thousands of arrests. The third special drive, conducted in December 2024, led to 416 arrests, according to Assam Police figures reported at the time.

The campaign has focused not only on those accused of entering into underage marriages but also on people allegedly involved in arranging or solemnising them. Depending on the circumstances, cases may be registered under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, and other applicable laws, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Government cites decline in child marriages

The Assam government has cited a decline in child marriage as evidence of the campaign’s impact. An India Today NE report published in September 2026 said Sarma had referred to more than 12,000 cases registered and over 11,000 arrests over recent years, while also highlighting a reported decline in child marriages across the state.

A separate report published by India Today NE in September 2025 cited findings from a child-rights study indicating an 84 per cent decline in child marriages among girls and a 91 per cent decline among boys in Assam between April 2022 and March 2025. The findings were based on a study covering selected villages and should not be interpreted as a direct count of all cases statewide.

Despite the reported progress, the state government has maintained that enforcement will continue as it seeks to eliminate child marriage in Assam.

The latest arrest and case figures were shared by the chief minister as of 5 pm on October 27.