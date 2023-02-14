Amid the massive crackdown on child marriage cases in Assam, a tragic incident has come to light wherein a woman allegedly committed suicide after her son was arrested in a case related to child marriage.

The incident took place in Manja in Karbi Anglong district. The deceased has been identified as Radhika Maya Chettri.

According to reports, the woman, Radhika Maya Chettri was worried about her son’s future after he was arrested and took the extreme step and committed the crime.

Earlier in the day , Fearing arrest amid an ongoing child marriage crackdown in the state, a 27-year-old man, killed himself in Baghmara village under Gauripur police station in Dhubri district of Assam.

The deceased was identified as Kasem Ali Paramanik, a father of three, who committed suicide by slitting his own throat with a knife at his own residence.

It has come to the fore that Paramanik was mentally suffering ever since he came to know about the crackdown on child marriage in the state and eventually took this extreme step.

Earlier on February 5, A 17-year-old girl committed suicide in Assam's Cachar district after her parents turned away from their promise and didn't give consent to tie the knot with a boy with whom she was in love.

The girl, who was a resident of Khaspur village of Rajnagar Gaon Panchayat under Dhalai police station Cachar, fell in love with a young man and her parents promised to marry her.

However, after the Assam government launched a drive against child marriage and imposed legal restrictions, the girl's parents did not give their consent for the marriage. Following this, the girl committed suicide.