In a massive crackdown on child marriage , Barpeta police have so far arrested as many as 130 persons involved in the case. Officialy, 92 cases of child marriage have been registered in the district.

Although the cases have been reported in the police station,the Barpeta health department has revealed a surprising data. According to the data received from the health department more than 9000 teenagers in the district have been reported pregnant in a year.

As per data provided by the Joint Director of the Health Services the number of pregnant girls below the age of 20 in Barpeta district in 2022-23 was 9097. Such reports from the Health department reveals how dangerously the child marriage is taking place in the district.

Several activist and voluntary organizations have been working in the district for the past several years to stop the menace of child marriage. The activists says that the horrific incidents of child marriage and 'teen age pregnancy' in the district is worrisome. Even today the mindset of muftis, imams and qazis who still consider marriage as a 'farz' or sacred act remains the same.

A social activist of the anti-child marriage campaign alleged that a section of Qazis are performing child marriages secretly and this how child marriage is rampant in the district.

The activist identified as Jasmine Sultana said that the anti-child marriage drive undertaken by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will have positive impact in the state and will empower women throughout the country.