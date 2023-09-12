A couple in Chirang district stands accused of selling their own children, victims of their dire financial circumstances.

Hugam Narzary (25) and Bijulika Narzary (23), residents of Shilikhaguri in Chirang district, found themselves trapped in an agonizing web of poverty, struggling to provide for their two young sons amidst overwhelming adversity.

Their ordeal began when they could not afford crucial medical treatment for their one-and-a-half-year-old son, leading them to make the unthinkable decision to sell him for a meager sum of Rs. 40,000 to Avinash Borgyari, a resident of Khungring village.

Tragedy struck again just a week after the birth of their second son in July this year. The couple, facing another round of financial despair, felt compelled to sell their newborn child, this time for Rs. 60,000, to Niran Swargiyari, a resident of Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district.

The incident came to light when Officer-in-Charge Biplab Konwar of the Runikhita police station initiated an investigation based on specific information. Police action led to the apprehension of the couple and further investigation is underway.