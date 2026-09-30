Assam: Children found wandering late at night in intoxicated state, rescued with police assistance

Two children were found wandering in an intoxicated state late at night in Assam’s Silchar, prompting a video journalist and a social worker to seek police assistance and ensure their safe shelter, according to reports.

The incident took place in the Tarapur area of Silchar at around 1 am, when video journalist Zakir Hussain spotted a girl, aged around four years, and a boy, believed to be between four and five years old, wandering in the area.

Hussain informed social worker Subir Dhar about the children. Dhar subsequently sought assistance from Tarapur Police, following which the children were rescued with the help of police personnel and the social worker.

The two children were later handed over to the child welfare authorities for necessary care and protection.

According to reports, by around 3 am, the concerned authorities had taken steps to ensure that the children were kept in a safe place.

The circumstances under which the children reached the Tarapur area late at night remain unclear. Authorities are also yet to ascertain their identities and trace their family members.

The concerned authorities are taking necessary steps to establish the children's identities and locate their family.