In a shocking incident, some unidentified miscreants threatened Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through posters.

These posters found in the Aggyathuri area of Kamrup district, near Ganesh Mandir,previously belonged to the Jalukbari constituency and which is now a part of Hajo, warned the chief minister and threatened him of dire consequences.

The posters, written in Assamese, carried a disturbing message, warning Himanta Biswa Sarma to stop actions harmful to Assam or face death. This threat follows a series of controversies involving the Chief Minister and his wife, which have sparked considerable discussion within the state.

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