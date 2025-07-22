Assam: Chirang excise officials suspended following Rs 50 lakh illegal liquor factory bust

Gouranga Choudhury, Superintendent of Excise in Chirang district, and Dibyajyoti Sharma, Excise Inspector, are suspended with immediate effect for gross dereliction of duty.

The suspension comes in the wake of a high-profile raid on June 19, when a joint task force comprising excise officials from Bongaigaon district and a special enforcement team from Guwahati dismantled an illegal liquor manufacturing unit operating in Shantipur, along the sensitive India-Bhutan border in Chirang. Notably, the operation was conducted without any prior intimation to local excise authorities, raising serious questions about internal accountability.

The raid led to the seizure of raw materials and counterfeit liquor valued at approximately ₹50 lakh, including spurious alcohol marketed under several branded labels. The illegal facility posed both a public health threat and a major loss to state revenue.

Acting on the findings, the Governor of Assam signed off on the suspension orders, citing the officials’ alleged failure to curb illicit liquor activities in their area of responsibility. The directive noted that their inaction enabled the establishment and continued operation of illegal dens, with implications for both law enforcement and public safety.

The incident has triggered a wave of concern across administrative and public health circles, highlighting the need for enhanced vigilance and inter-district coordination in tackling the state’s persistent illegal liquor trade.