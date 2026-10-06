Assam: Chirang headmaster suspended over theft of Class 10 half-yearly exam question papers

The headmaster of Bhangnamari High School in Assam's Chirang district has been placed under suspension following an enquiry into the theft of Class 10 half-yearly examination question papers kept at the school.

Inspector of Schools, Chirang District Circle, B Boishnab issued the suspension order on September 30, citing findings of an enquiry committee constituted to investigate the incident.

According to the order, the committee found that the confidential question papers were not kept in a properly secured manner and concluded that the incident occurred due to “unsafe custody” of the papers.

The inspectorate held Abdul Manjan, the headmaster, responsible for gross negligence and dereliction of duty in connection with the handling and custody of the question papers.

The order also noted that the FIR relating to the theft was not lodged promptly by the headmaster. It further said that the Inspector of Schools, Chirang, and the Secretary of the Chirang Examination Committee were not informed about the incident in time.

The suspension followed a show-cause notice issued to Manjan on September 26. The inspectorate said it also examined his reply submitted on September 30 before passing the suspension order.

Manjan has been suspended pending approval from the Director of Education, BTC, Kokrajhar. He has been allowed to draw 50 per cent subsistence allowance on production of a non-engagement certificate.

He has also been directed to hand over charge of the school to the next senior-most eligible teacher and not leave the headquarters without prior permission.

The incident occurred on the night of September 27, when unidentified persons allegedly broke open an almirah at the school and stole bundles of Class 10 half-yearly examination question papers. Bundles containing question papers for General Mathematics, General Science and Hindi were also reportedly found torn.

The incident had triggered allegations of question-paper leakage, following which student and youth organisations, including AASU, ABSU, ABMSU, Youth BPF and BSU, demanded an investigation and action against those responsible.

The suspension order, however, specifically cites lapses in the safe custody of confidential examination material and delayed reporting of the theft as the basis for action against the headmaster. It does not establish that Manjan was involved in the alleged theft or question-paper leak.

The Chirang District ABSU had also demanded a probe into the alleged leak and legal action against those found responsible, warning that it would oppose the re-scheduled examinations if the matter was not properly investigated.