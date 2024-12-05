The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has officially declared the final results for the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2023.

This examination was conducted to recruit candidates for various government services and posts in Assam as per Advertisement No. 02/2024, dated 12 January 2024.

The final results were announced on December 5, 2024. This follows the completion of the third phase of the selection process, which involved the Interview/Personality Test conducted from November 13 to November 29, 2024. The interviews were held in the presence of experts appointed by the Government of Assam.

The Commission finalised and approved the results on December 5, 2024, marking the conclusion of this competitive recruitment process. Candidates who appeared for the interview can now access the final results on the official APSC website.



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The top 10 ranks in the open category are as follows:

Chiranjeev Phukan

Anisha Buragohain

Himadri Jita Bora

Mrigakh Baruah

Tutu Mani Kakati

Mridusim Ta Ray

Mary Kalita

Diksha Sarkar

Nilam Garg

Ankita Chettri

To check the APSC CCE 2023 final result:

Visit the official APSC website at apsc.nic.in.

Navigate to the "Latest Updates" or "Results" section.

Click on the link for the CCE 2023 final result.

Download the PDF file containing the list of selected candidates.

Search for your roll number in the result PDF.