Assam Christian Forum flags ‘direct attack’ on minority school autonomy, urges govt to review fee regulation bill

The Assam Christian Forum (ACF), an umbrella body representing Christian communities and minority educational rights across the state, on November 25 voiced deep concern over the state cabinet’s decision to table the Assam Private Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fees) Amendment Bill, 2025, in the ongoing winter session of the assembly.

The Forum said the bill threatens to dismantle long-standing protections enjoyed by minority-run schools and marks a significant shift from the earlier hands-off approach adopted by the government.

ACF Chairman Archbishop John Moolachira stated that the proposed amendment gives the state “sweeping powers” to regulate fee structures, monitor collections, and intervene in the internal functioning of such schools at any time.

Calling the move a “direct attack” on the autonomy of Christian missionary institutions, the Archbishop said these centres of learning have served as “pillars of education in Assam for over a century”. According to him, the bill undermines their ability to maintain operations aligned with their values and a sustained service-oriented model. “We are pained and feel intimidated. These schools are not businesses but nation builders, preserving identity, language, and culture through education,” he said.

The ACF cautioned that without the right to determine reasonable fees, minority-run institutions may struggle to pay teachers, maintain infrastructure, and continue offering scholarships to thousands of poor students, many from tribal and remote areas. Such state control, it argued, “violates” Article 30(1) of the Constitution, which grants religious and linguistic minorities the right to establish and administer educational institutions of their choice.

Archbishop Moolachira highlighted the historical contributions of Christian missionaries who arrived in Assam in the 19th century, built the first modern schools, and played a pivotal role in raising literacy levels—especially among women, tribals, and marginalised communities. He said this legacy includes preserving local languages, including Assamese, and fostering interfaith harmony.

Urging the government to reconsider the bill, ACF appealed for amendments that safeguard minority rights. “Include our voices in any oversight mechanism and protect our autonomy,” the Archbishop said.

Founded in 1995, the ACF is a non-profit coalition of Christian leaders, educators and community groups dedicated to promoting justice, education, and interfaith dialogue in Assam.