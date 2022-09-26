Amid ongoing struggle for Scheduled Tribes (ST) status, the Chutia Yuva Sanmilan (CYS) on September 26 disbanded the union of the six tribal organizations agitating for their demand.

According to reports, going forward the Chutia Yuva Sanmilan will not back down from the demand for ST status, however, they will break away from the union citing disagreements with the decisions taken by it.

This was announced by the Chutia Yuva Sanmilan while speaking to the media.

Earlier, six tribal communities on September 22 launched a protest against the Centre accusing them of overlooking many such communities of Assam while granting Scheduled Tribes (ST) status to communities from five other states.

The protestor tried to gherao the state secretariat in Dispur who reached here from different parts of Assam demanding the granting of ST status to communities.

Following the protest, the police forces have been deployed in large numbers to control the crowd and to stop any untoward incident.

The police forces have been asked to stop representatives of Janagosti Oikya Mancha who represent six tribes of the state from entering Dispur.

Earlier on 15 September, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the ST status ball was in the court of the Rajya Sabha and the State government could do little about it.

On the other hand, Milan Buragohain, the joint secretary of ATASU had said that the government's talk was only about destroying the democratic movement, adding, "They are holding talks but have not provided a solution to the issue".