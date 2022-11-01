Sub Inspector, Utpal Bora, the then Officer-in-Charge, Dhula police station has been arrested by CID Assam after collecting adequate evidence that he has taken illegal gratification of Rs 5 lakhs from the family of the accused as a reward for extending undue favour illegally to Krishna Kamal Baruah, accused in Dhula P.S. Case No. 114/2022, involving the death of a minor girl.

Utpal Bora has been arrested in a fresh case registered by CID Assam vide CID P.S. Case No. 20/2022 U/S 120B/420/218 IPC R/W Sec 7(b), (8)(1)(ii) of P.C. Act 1988 (as amended in 2018).

Utpal Bora is being produced before the Special Judge, Guwahati and remand is being sought for further interrogation.

The bank account statement of the main accused family, the CDR, tower location and travel history analysis have been done in detail and after examining all the relevant witnesses, it has come on record that S.I. Utpal Bora has received an amount of Rs 5 lakh in instalments from the accused family for extending undue favours to the main accused of Dhula P.S. case.

It may be recalled that a case vide Dhula P.S. Case No. 114/2022 was registered on 12th June 2022 against Krishna Kamal Baruah and another for offences of murder and rape of a 13-year-old girl child.

Due to certain lapses in the investigation by Dhula P.S., Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after visiting the house of the victim has directed that the case be transferred to CID, Assam for a thorough and detailed investigation.

Accordingly, the case was transferred to CID on 12th August 2022 and a day-to-day investigation was conducted under the direct supervision of senior officers adequate evidence has been brought on record to prove the offences of molestation, murder, destruction of evidence, attempt to rape under IPC and sexual assault on a minor child under POCSO Act.

During the investigation, CID exhumed the dead body, got a second post-mortem conducted, consulted a panel of forensic medical experts, and conducted the DNA profiling of the main accused which matched with the fluids on the clothes of the victim girl.

Accordingly, the detailed charge sheet has been filed on 25th Sept, 2022 against the main accused Krishna Kamal Baruah, who is presently in judicial custody.