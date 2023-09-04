The Crime Investigation Department (CID), Assam on September 4 arrested former Bajali Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddhartha Buragohain.

This comes hours after the CID, Assam summoned him to its headquarters in Guwahati.

Buragohain was earlier transferred and his services were attached to the Assam Police headquarters in Guwahati. He was reportedly interrogated by the police on Sunday night and later allowed to go.



Also Read: Assam: Former ASP Gayatri Sonowal arrested in Bajali corruption case

On the otherhand, former Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gayatri Sonowal and her husband Bobby Singh Sharma were also arrested from her Guwahati residence on Saturday.

It may be mentioned that, on September 1, the CID detained seven persons including five police officers of the Bajali Police and two drivers following bribery charges leveled against them. The five detained police officers were Puskal Gogoi, Dy SP (HQ), Bajali, SI Anup Jyoti Patiri, O/C, Patacharkuchi PS, SI (P) Debajit Giri, i/c Bhawanipur OP under Patacharkuchi PS, ASI Sasanka Das of Patacharkuchi PS, ABC Injamamul Hassan, PSO of Smti Gayatri Sonowal, the then Addl SP (HQ), Bajali. The drivers involved in the unlawful activity were Deepjoy Roy and Nabir Ahmed.