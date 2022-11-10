Suspended Superintendent of Police (SP), Darrang, Raj Mohan Ray, APS, has been arrested by CID after collecting evidence that he had taken illegal gratification from the kin of the main accused Krishna Kamal Baruah in the minor girl child murder case as a reward for extending undue favours illegally to screen the accused and dilute the case.

He has been arrested in a fresh case registered by CID Assam under the Prevention of Corruption Act, vide CID P.S. Case No. 20/2022 U/S 120B/420/218 IPC R/W Sec 7(b), (8)(1)(ii) of P.C. Act 1988 (as amended in 2018).

Notably, the arrested SP is being produced before the Special Judge Court, Guwahati and remand is being sought for further interrogation.



The bank account statements of the main accused's family, the CDR, tower location and Geo Location mapping analyses have been done in detail and after examining all the relevant witnesses, it has come on record that Raj Mohan Ray has received an amount of Rs 2 lakh from the accused family through the then OC Dhula Police Station for extending undue favours to the main accused of the murder case.

It may be recalled that a case vide Case No. 114/2022 was registered on 12th June 2022 against Krishna Kamal Baruah and another for offences of murder and rape of a 13-year-old girl child.

However, due to certain lapses in the investigation by Dhula P.S., Chief Minister, Assam, after visiting the house of the victim has directed that the case be transferred to CID, Assam for a thorough and detailed investigation.

Accordingly, the case was transferred to CID on 12 August 2022 and a day-to-day investigation was conducted under the direct supervision of senior officers adequate evidence has been brought on record to prove the offences of molestation, murder, destruction of evidence, attempt to rape under IPC and sexual assault on a minor child under POCSO Act.

During the investigation, CID has got exhumed the dead body got a second post mortem conducted, consulted a panel of forensic medical experts conducted a DNA profiling of the main accused which matched the fluids on the clothes of the victim girl.

Accordingly, the detailed charge sheet has been filed on 25th September 2022 against the main accused Krishna Kamal Baruah, who is presently in judicial custody.

After filing the above chargesheet, further investigation was continued to investigate into the bribery charges and the roles of the Government Officials.



During the further investigation, the commissions and omissions committed by the Post Mortem conducting doctors to screen the accused have been brought on record and they were arrested on Nov 2022, interrogated in police custody and remanded to judicial custody. Further, the then OC Dhula PS SI Utpal Borah was arrested on 31st October and remanded to judicial custody after custodial interrogation.

Even the then Addl SP, Rupam Phukan, APS was also arrested on 7th Nov 2022 and is presently in police custody for detailed interrogation.

The other accused Ashirvad Hazarika, the Magistrate whose role has also come on record is absconding.

CID has also conducted searches at the residences of the arrested OC, Addl SP and the SP and certain incriminating materials were seized.

Further investigation is continuing on a day-to-day basis.